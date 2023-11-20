GFA temporarily bans Bofoakwa from home venue amidst post-match incidents in draw against Nsoatreman

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken the decision to temporarily ban Bofoakwa Tano FC from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.

This decision comes as a result of unfortunate incidents that occurred after Match Day 11 between Bofoakwa and Nsoatreman FC on November 19, 2023.

The ban is in accordance with Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, which stipulates that the GFA may order the closure of any league center where the safety of clubs, match officials, or spectators is compromised.

The Competitions Department has been advised to determine an alternative venue for Bofoakwa's subsequent home matches based on Article 14(3) of the Premier League Regulations

It's important to note that this ban does not prejudice the ongoing case before the Disciplinary Committee.

The committee has been tasked with hearing the case and making a decision in line with the relevant regulations.

The GFA strongly condemns the unacceptable conduct of Bofoakwa's supporters during the match and considers it a violation of the Safety and Security Regulations and the Premier League Regulations.

The GFA Prosecutors will thoroughly review video evidence and match reports to determine appropriate charges.

The Disciplinary Committee will then expedite the process and hold a hearing on the matter.

The GFA expects Bofoakwa to collaborate with the Regional Police to apprehend those involved in the attack on the away team and the hostage situation with the match officials.

The assurance to cooperate with the Inspector General of Police given during the engagement with the Ghana Police Service must be upheld.

The Competitions Department has been instructed to arrange the venues for Bofoakwa's upcoming home matches until the case is resolved.

The distance to be travelled by the away teams will be taken into consideration, and matches may be scheduled at the away team's home ground if necessary.

The GFA sends a strong message to all members, particularly clubs, that any form of harassment or attack on players, team officials, match officials, and the media will be dealt with swiftly and severely.