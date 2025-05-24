GFA to announce a new sponsor for Premier League soon - GFA president Kurt Okraku hints

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has revealed that a new headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will soon be announced.

This development comes after the unexpected termination of betPawa’s sponsorship agreement, which left the country’s top-tier league without a title sponsor.

The betting company had initially committed to a three-year partnership with the GFA, with provisions for annual renewals. However, the deal was abruptly discontinued just three months into its term.

With only three matches remaining in the 2024/25 GPL season, Okrakuâ€”who also serves as the 2nd Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)â€”shared the update during an interview with GHOne TV.

"Ghana Football Association has been working around the clock to get sponsors for the league, and it will come soon," he assured.

The GFA is hopeful that the new sponsorship will provide a much-needed boost to the league and restore confidence among stakeholders.