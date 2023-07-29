GFA to continue investment in Catch Them Young referees

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has revealed that his outfit will continue investment in referees through the Catch Them Young policy.

The FA's Catch Them Young Policy has produced a number of referees since its inception in 2020.

Over One thousand, two hundred and ninety-three young potential referees have been scouted, educated and trained across the country since the policy was launched three years ago.

‘’We introduced the Catch Them Young refereeing policy where kids from the ages of 12-18 who show the right levels of passion are recruited and offered training to be match officials at a tender age of 14’’ he said.

‘’Some of the products from our ever popular Catch Them Young policy are already officiating Division Two Games and Division One Games. However, we have identified that to leave the burden of training and retraining to be fully funded only by our Regional Football Associations (RFA’s) will be problematic’’.

‘’Our intention is to invest GHc200,000 in the training of the Catch Them Young referees and supply uniforms to the 50 Top Catch Them Young referees in all the ten regions’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.

The breakdown includes Greater Accra (82), Eastern (201), Central (223), Western (105), Ashanti (33), Volta (112), Brong Ahafo (311), Northern (78), Upper East (43) and Upper West (105).