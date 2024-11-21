GFA to form new Black Stars Management Committee following dissolution

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the Black Stars Management Committee following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision, taken after a crucial Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, forms part of efforts to restructure the team’s leadership and address shortcomings.

The dissolved committee was chaired by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, with Kwasi Agyeman, Dr. Randy Abbey, and others serving as members.

The committee had overseen the Black Stars during a disappointing qualifying campaign, which saw the team fail to secure a single win in six matches.

Ghana finished the campaign with just three points and three goals, marking its first failure to qualify for AFCON since 2004.

Announcing the decision, the GFA expressed gratitude to the outgoing committee members for their service to Ghana football over the years.

As part of the restructuring, the GFA plans to meet Black Stars head coach Otto Addo on November 27, 2024, to discuss his technical report and assess the team's performance under his leadership.

The formation of a new Management Committee is expected to bring fresh ideas and strategies as the GFA looks to rebuild the Black Stars and regain the trust of fans.