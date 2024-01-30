GFA to hold crucial meeting over Black Stars' poor performance at AFCON 2023

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is scheduled to hold a significant meeting this week to discuss the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

The meeting will focus on analyzing the team's performance and identifying measures to prevent similar outcomes in future tournaments.

Confirming the news, Randy Abbey, a member of the GFA Executive Committee, stated on his show that the association's top officials would gather to evaluate the team's display and the consequences of the tournament. The Black Stars entered the 2023 AFCON with high hopes of ending Ghana's 42-year drought for a prestigious trophy, but unfortunately, they were eliminated at the group stage.

Ghana's journey at the 2023 AFCON came to an end after suffering a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening match, followed by a 2-2 draw against Egypt and Mozambique. As a result of the team's underwhelming performance, the GFA decided to part ways with Coach Chris Hughton and the technical team.

In addition, the GFA has formed a five-member committee tasked with finding Ghana's next coach by February 28, 2024. The committee has been given the responsibility of identifying and selecting a suitable replacement for the vacant coaching position.

The upcoming meeting between the GFA Executive Council and the Technical Team will likely address several key issues, including the team's preparation, strategy, player selection, and coaching. The discussion may also centre around the development of a comprehensive plan to enhance the team's performance and ensure better results in future international competitions.