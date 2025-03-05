GFA to hold Safety and Security Workshop for club officials

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to conduct a workshop for Safety and Security Officers from the Premier League, Women’s Premier League, and Division One League clubs, starting Friday, March 7, 2025.

The training, which will also involve Regional Sports Security Officers (RSSOs), aims to enhance safety measures across Ghanaian football.

The workshop will be held in three zones to accommodate clubs from different regions:

Zone One: Clubs from Savanna, North East, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions will meet at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 9 AM.

Zone Two: Clubs from Western, Western North, Central, and Ashanti regions will gather at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9 AM.

Zone Three: Clubs from Eastern, Greater Accra, and Volta regions will attend their session on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 9 AM.

Key topics to be covered include:

Challenges in safety and security management

Roles of Club Safety and Security Officers (CSSO) and their collaboration with RSSOs

CSSO operational checklist

Introduction to the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025

Practical scenario-based training sessions

The initiative seeks to strengthen safety protocols at football venues and enhance the preparedness of club officials in handling match-day security challenges.

The GFA remains committed to ensuring safer football environments for players, officials, and fans.