GFA to hold stakeholder engagement after Black Stars AFCON qualifier collpase

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to hold a stakeholder engagement in the coming days following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team for the first time in 20 years will not compete at the AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Morocco next year.

Ghana, who last won the AFCON in 1982 finished at the bottom of Group F with three points after six games. The Black Stars recorded three draws and three defeats.

Following the team's failure to secure a spot in the tournament, there have been calls to disband the technical team and the decision-makers.

However, the country's football governing body will hold a retreat to engage stakeholders following the horrendous performances of the team in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a meeting following Black Stars' failure to qualify for the tournament.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which resumes in March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.