GFA to hold workshop for Supporters Groups on Enhanced Matchday Safety protocols

Published on: 19 February 2025
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will host a training workshop for the leadership of Supporters Groups on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7 pm.

The session aims to educate fans on the newly approved Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, designed to improve stadium safety and protect all stakeholders.

The GFA acknowledges the crucial role supporters play in ensuring the successful implementation of these protocols. By equipping them with a deeper understanding of their responsibilities, the association hopes to create a safer and more secure matchday experience.

Key Objectives of the Workshop:

  • Educate supporters on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025
  • Discuss best practices for implementing the protocols
  • Provide a platform for open discussions between facilitators and participants

This initiative follows a recent emergency meeting between the GFA and Supporters Groups, where safety concerns and the need for fan-security collaboration were discussed.

