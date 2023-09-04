GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA to honour excellence at end of season awards

Published on: 04 September 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in the world of football at the end of the 2022/23 season awards ceremony.

The event is scheduled to take place at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

This year's awards theme, "Rewarding Excellence from Juvenile to the Professional Level," reflects the GFA's commitment to acknowledging and rewarding excellence across all levels of football in Ghana.

The ceremony will honour players who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication during the 2022/23 football season.

The awards will encompass various categories, including outstanding players from the Juvenile Leagues, the Access Bank Division One League, the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, the MTN FA Cup, and the betPawa Premier League.

This comprehensive approach underscores the GFA's dedication to recognizing excellence throughout the footballing spectrum in Ghana.

