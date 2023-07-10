"GFA to invest $100,000 into colts football"- GFA President Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has revealed that his outfit will invest a whooping $100,000 in the development of juvenile football.

Juvenile football, popularly known as colts in Ghana, is an area that has suffered massive decline in recent years despite producing some of the best talents the country has ever seen.

Since Mr Okraku took over as GFA boss, juvenile football has been one of his major area of interest.

According to the FA capo, an amount of $100,000 will specifically go into the purchase of quality boots for colts players.

“We will invest $100,000 into to colts football. This money will serve as a means of buying football to our kids," he said.

He also revealed that an amount of $600,000 will be received from KGL's sponsorship of juvenile football while Ghana Premier League clubs will be mandated to own juvenile teams.

Players from juvenile clubs of the Premier League teams will be registered for the league, allowing them to easily integrate into the first team.