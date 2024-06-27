GFA to invest in capacity building for referees, says Referees Manager Alex Kotey

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to invest significantly in the development of referees across the country, according to GFA Referees Manager, Alex Kotey.

In an interview with the Ghana FA media team, Kotey emphasized the association's commitment to enhancing the skills of Ghanaian referees through international training opportunities.

"We are building the capacities of our referees. We are looking for more opportunities to take our referees on international training courses," he stated.

The 2023/24 football season in Ghana saw some concerns regarding officiating, but the overall performance of referees showed notable improvement. To further enhance their skills, referees are expected to undergo intensive training during the offseason in preparation for the 2024/25 football season.

Additionally, referees who were suspended during the past season will be required to undergo training by regional fitness instructors before they are cleared to officiate matches again.

This move aims to ensure that all referees are well-prepared and fit to uphold the integrity of the game.

The GFA's commitment to the professional development of referees underscores its dedication to improving the standard of officiating in Ghanaian football.