GFA to launch maiden U-15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to inaugurate the first-ever U-15 Girls Inter-Regional Challenge Cup with a launch event scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Conference Room of the GFA headquarters.

Eugene Nobel Noel, a member of the GFA Executive Committee and Chairman of the Committee tasked with organizing the Cup, presided over a meeting with committee members on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the GFA Secretariat.

The purpose of the meeting was to initiate planning and fine-tuning activities in preparation for the inaugural tournament.

The tournament will feature ten regions divided into three zones, competing in a round-robin format to determine the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. Winners of the semifinal matches will progress to the finals.

Specifics regarding individual category awards and tournament details, including the balloting process, will be disclosed during the launch event on June 14, 2024.

The introduction of the U-15 Challenge Cup aligns with the implementation plan of the GFA's Women’s Football Strategy (2023-2026), particularly focusing on talent identification under the development pillar.

The tournament serves as a strategic platform for talent identification, allowing national team coaches to scout and groom promising young players within the national academies.

This initiative underscores the GFA's commitment to gender inclusivity and the development of Women's Football across all levels. It signifies a pioneering effort to elevate the profile of girls' football in Ghana.

Set to take place at the Technical Training Centre of the Ghana Football Association in Prampram - the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, the maiden edition of the U-15 Regional Girls tournament is scheduled from June 22 to June 30, 2024.

Driven by the core values of passion, empowerment, education, development, and legacy, the Ghana FA Women’s Football Strategy aims to foster a spirit of unity and growth within the Women's Football community, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of national teams across various age categories.