GFA to meet Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan to plan a befitting farewell

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is planning to meet Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan in a bid to honour him in grand style following the announcement of his retirement.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday in Accra bringing to an end an illustrious career that saw him smash prestigious records.

The former Sunderland man ended his playing career as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 games while topping Africa's chart of most goals at the World Cup with six goals.

Responding to how the GFA plans to honour the former Black Stars captain, the General Secretary of the Association, Prosper Harrison Addo said they have plans to meet Gyan and proceed on a big plan to honour him publicly.

"He is a true legend. We have congratulated him and he deserves all the accolades for what he has done for all of us in terms of the development of the game and the wonderful memories he has given us over the years," he told Asempa FM

"However, in terms of what we have to do to celebrate him, we would have to take our time and plan together with him so that it can be done in grand style. So we will engage him and come out