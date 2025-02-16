GFA to meet Hearts of Oak and Kotoko over remaining proposals

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will engage Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko on Monday, February 17, 2025, to discuss outstanding proposals submitted by the two clubs to the Association.

The GFA has already addressed all safety and security-related concerns raised in the proposals through the newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocol 2025, which has been shared with all Premier League clubs and stakeholders.

On the matter of the Autonomous Premier League, the Association reaffirmed that the league, an initiative of GFA President Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council, has been formally registered as a company under Ghanaian law.

The Implementation Committee, chaired by His Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, has also opened bank accounts for the company.

With the foundation in place, the GFA has effectively handed over the league’s management to the Premier League clubs, as Implementation Committee members will be replaced by directors nominated by each of the 18 clubs.

The clubs are now required to submit their board representatives to serve on the Board of the Autonomous Premier League Limited.

The GFA remains committed to facilitating the full implementation of the Autonomous League and looks forward to further discussions with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Additionally, the Association plans to hold another meeting with all Premier League clubs next week to deliberate on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols and other key issues concerning the Ghana Premier League.