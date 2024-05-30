GFA to participate in Green Ghana Day 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through its GFA Foundation, will participate in this year’s Green Ghana Day on June 7, 2024.

Stakeholders from the Ghana football community, including GFA staff, sponsors, partners, Premier League, Division One League clubs, Women's Premier and Division One League clubs, supporters, and the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs), along with clubs under their jurisdictions, will participate in the Green Ghana Day activities across their respective regions.

This marks the Football Association’s inaugural participation in the national environmental conservation effort, led by the GFA Foundation, the social investment and sustainability arm of the GFA.

Officials from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have welcomed the GFA’s involvement, expressing their gratitude and promising cooperation from their Regional Managers.

They also provided contact details for obtaining seedlings for the exercise.

In Accra, GFA staff, the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, and local football clubs will plant trees at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram and participate in commemorative tree planting at Burma Camp. Similarly, the Upper East Regional Football Association staff and local clubs will conduct a tree planting exercise at the Kurt E.S. Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo near Bolgatanga.

The Green Ghana Day aligns with the GFA’s sustainability policy, aiming to protect and responsibly use natural resources to benefit current and future generations.

This year's theme, “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow,” targets planting 10 million tree seedlings nationwide.