GFA to review gate proceeds handling for Premier and Division One League matches

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed concerns over the discrepancies between observed match attendance and reported gate proceeds from Ghana Premier League and Division One League matches.

At its meeting on May 23, 2024, the council addressed this issue among other important topics.

GFA President Kurt Okraku highlighted the problem, noting the inconsistency between the large crowds seen at the venues and the gate proceeds reported.

He described the situation as illogical, suggesting that the declared figures did not accurately reflect the high number of fans attending the matches.

The Executive Council, recognizing the need for accurate and fair distribution of income, decided to postpone further discussion on the matter.

This decision allows time for additional consultations aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders receive equitable income and value from their investments and contributions to organising football matches across the country.

The Council plans to take definitive action after reviewing relevant reports and perspectives on the handling of gate proceeds.

This move is expected to improve transparency and fairness in the financial aspects of Ghana's football matches, benefiting clubs, organizers, and fans alike.