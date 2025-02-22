GFA to train Division One League CEOs on matchday safety protocols via Zoom on Monday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced it will hold a training workshop for CEOs, team managers, and senior officials from Division One League clubs.

Scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2025, the workshop will take place via Zoom and is designed to enhance the implementation of approved the enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The workshop aims to achieve several key objectives, including the effective implementation of these safety protocols, as well as clarifying the responsibilities of clubs, management teams, and safety and security officers.

Participants will engage in scenario analysis and open discussions with facilitators to better understand the protocols in practice.

Additionally, the training will focus on educating fans, coaches, players, and staff about the Code of Conduct and best practices related to matchday experiences.

The session will also address compliance regimes, enforcement processes, and the importance of building strong working relationships with match officials and security personnel.

This initiative comes as the Bank Division One League takes a one-week break to accommodate the Round of 16 matches of the MTN FA Cup, allowing clubs to prioritize safety measures and enhance the overall matchday experience for everyone involved.