GFA to train Premier League Match Commissioners on new safety protocols

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a training workshop for Premier League Match Commissioners ahead of the implementation of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols and the resumption of the league.

Scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the GFA Secretariat, the workshop will focus on the effective enforcement of the new safety measures and the critical role of Match Commissioners.

Discussions will cover technical meetings, match reporting, and strategies to uphold the integrity of the game, ensuring a smooth and secure return to league action.