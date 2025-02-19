GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA to train referees on Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security protocols

Published on: 19 February 2025
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a training workshop for referees from the Ghana Premier League, Access Bank Division One League, and Malta Guinness Women's Premier League on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The session aims to equip referees with a deeper understanding of their roles in enforcing the newly approved Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

The workshop will provide an open platform for facilitators and participants to discuss best practices for implementing these protocols.

With referees playing a key role in maintaining order on matchdays, the GFA sees this initiative as a critical step toward improving stadium safety and protecting all stakeholders.

