GFA to train Women's Premier League CEOs on enhanced matchday protocols via Zoom on Tuesday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will conduct a training workshop for Chief Executive Officers of Women’s Premier League clubs.

The training will focus on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols that were necessitated by the fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong at a Ghana Premier League venue.

Scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the workshop will be held virtually via Zoom.

The GFA aims to improve the implementation of safety and security measures at matches across all divisions of Ghana football.

The training will emphasize the roles and responsibilities of clubs, their management, and designated safety and security officers in upholding these protocols.

It will include interactive sessions for analyzing scenarios and discussing protocol implementation.

Furthermore, the workshop will offer guidance on educating fans, coaches, players, and staff about the supporter Code of Conduct and best practices surrounding match days.

Discussion will also cover compliance procedures, enforcement, and collaboration between clubs, officials, and security personnel to ensure safer match environments.

The GFA said its proactive approach aims to create a more secure and enjoyable experience for all involved in the Women's Premier League.