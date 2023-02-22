GFA to unveil contract details of new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed that it will not keep the contract details of new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton hidden from the public.

Although the announcement of Hughton's appointment was made earlier this month, the specifics of his contract were not disclosed.

In an interview with Hot FM, the Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, confirmed that an unveiling ceremony will be organized to officially introduce Hughton to Ghanaians as the new head coach of the Black Stars. Asante Twum also assured that the details of the contract, including the number of years and terms of reference, will be revealed during the ceremony.

“The GFA will organize an unveiling ceremony to announce Chris Hughton officially to Ghanaians as the new Head Coach of the Black Stars. His number of years and terms of reference will be noted at the unveiling,” said Asante Twum.

The ceremony is expected to take place before March 20, when Ghana will face Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.