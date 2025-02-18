GFA trains Match Commissioners on enhanced matchday security protocols

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has organized a one-day training workshop for Premier League Match Commissioners to equip them with the necessary skills to enforce the newly enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The workshop, held on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the GFA Conference Room in Accra, focused on improving matchday safety, protecting match officials, and ensuring smooth football operations across the country.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, welcomed the Commissioners and commended them for their dedication to Ghanaian football. He provided insights into the revamped safety protocols designed to safeguard lives and property at match venues.

Director of Competitions, Julius Ben Emunah, took participants through various aspects of the enhanced security framework, highlighting key responsibilities for Match Commissioners.

GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, reassured participants that the Association remains committed to protecting match officials while intensifying public education on security measures. He stressed that recent incidents, including those in Nsoatre, had necessitated a review of football management in Ghana.

“The incident at Nsoatre has pushed all of us to reassess how we deliver football,” Okraku said. “This enhanced document, which originates from the clubs, will be strictly adhered to, and we expect full compliance.”

He emphasized that the GFA is taking security seriously and will rely on all available regulatory frameworks to guide Ghanaian football in the right direction.

The workshop was attended by key officials, including Referees Appointment Committee chairperson, Christine Enyonam Zigah, and GFA Safety and Security Committee member, Felix Bewu.