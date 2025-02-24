GFA trains Premier League clubs and referees on approved Safety and Security Protocols

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken officials of all Premier League clubs and Premier League referees through training on the approved Safety and Security Protocols.

The successful training session was held last week to educate clubs and referees on the requirements outlined in the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The approved Safety and Security Protocols focus on improving stadium safety and protecting all stakeholders.

During the training, referees gained a deeper understanding of their roles and responsibilities in implementing these protocols.

The move follows a recent emergency meeting between the GFA and Supporters Groups, Match Commissioners, and Venue Media Officers, where they discussed safety and security protocols and emphasised the importance of cooperation between the Clubs, Referees, fans and security personnel.

The initiative reflects the GFA's commitment to improving the overall matchday experience, ensuring safety for everyone involved, and restoring confidence in the integrity and security of the game in Ghana.

The enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols when implemented are expected to curb violent clashes and hooliganism at various match venues.