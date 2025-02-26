GFA trains venue media officers on Enhanced Matchday Safety protocols

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has organized a training workshop for Venue Media Officers from the Ghana Premier League, Access Bank Division One League, and Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The workshop focused on equipping officers with a thorough understanding of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

Discussions covered the effective implementation of these measures and the critical role of Venue Media Officers in ensuring a secure matchday environment.

Facilitators and participants engaged in productive exchanges on best practices, fostering a collaborative approach to improving safety in Ghanaian football.

This initiative follows the tragic incident at Nsoatre, where Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as 'Nana Pooley,' lost his life.

The GFA remains committed to strengthening security measures across all match venues.