GFA TV and streaming growth: How visibility is transforming Women’s Football in Ghana

Over the past five seasons, women’s football in Ghana has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven in large part by the increasing visibility brought through television and digital streaming platforms by the Ghana Football Association. What was once a marginalised and under-publicised aspect of the national sporting landscape is now emerging as a growing force, thanks to enhanced broadcast coverage and media engagement. This new era of exposure has not only elevated the Ghana Women’s Premier League (GWPL) but has also played a crucial role in shifting public perception, growing audiences, and opening new commercial and developmental pathways for women’s football.

In the early years of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, match coverage was sparse, with most games played away from public eyes and media coverage confined to sporadic newspaper columns or brief radio mentions. But all that has changed dramatically in the last five seasons since Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku took over the reins of power in 2019.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with corporate sponsors and media partners, has prioritized the broadcast of women’s football, bringing key matches to national TV, while leveraging social media and digital platforms to reach broader and younger audiences.

Beyond traditional TV, the emergence of live streaming through platforms like YouTube and social media has opened new dimensions. The GFA stream games and share highlight reels, enabling fans across the globe, including Ghanaians abroad, to follow the league in real time.

This digital access is especially important in engaging younger fans and building future audiences. With smartphones and internet access becoming more widespread, digital platforms offer low-cost, high-impact opportunities to promote the sport.

The past five seasons have shown that visibility is not just about viewership, it's about validation. The growth of TV and streaming in Ghana has not only amplified the voices and talents of women footballers but has also provided the platform for women’s football to thrive on its own terms.