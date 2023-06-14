GFA, UEFA organize elite technical development course for coaches

The Ghana Football Association in conjunction with UEFA organized a 5-day elite technical development course for Ghanaian coaches in Accra.

The programme was conducted to enhance the knowledge and skills of coaches in the country.

The weeklong training seminar, which began on Monday, June 12 will end on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The workshop is facilitated by UEFA consultant Roger Meichtry.

Roger Meichtry is supported by GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

Maxwell Caesar Kemeh is providing administrative assistance for the seminar.

Black Stars head Coach Chris Hughton took time to cross fertilize ideas and to share knowledge with the course participants on Tuesday.

The training demonstrates his commitment to the development of Ghanaian football and his support for the capacity-building efforts of the GFA.

This initiative reflects the GFA's dedication to nurturing the skills and knowledge of coaches in Ghana, which is crucial for the growth and advancement of football in the country.

The following coaches took part in the workshop:

Baba Nuhu Mallam, Dr. Prosper Nateh-Ogum, Samuel Boadu, Anita Wiredu-Mintah, Anokye Charles Frimpong, Yussif Basigi, Winfred Dormon, Yaw Preko, Kasim Mingle, Laryea Kingston, Maxwell Konadu, Fatawu Salifu, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Abdul Karim Zito, Nana Joe Adarkwa, Linda Prah, Bernice Adu Twumwaa Kyeremeh and Sandra Baokye.