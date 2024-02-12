GFA unveils plan to transform Prampram Technical Centre into state-of-the-art facility

The Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram is set to undergo a major upgrading, with the construction of a 40-bed accommodation facility, gymnasium, swimming pool, and medical centre.

The project, which is expected to begin soon, is part of a larger plan to bring the centre up to international standards.

According to Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, the project will be funded by proceeds from Ghana's participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

The aim is to improve the centre's infrastructure to accommodate national teams and provide adequate facilities for training and camping.

"We have the clearance to invest in a 40-bed accommodation in Prampram, construction will start soon and it will include a modern-day gymnasium, a swimming pool and a medical Centre to service our footballers and athletes who use our Prampram Technical Center," President Okraku said during the MEET THE PRESS series in Kumasi on Wednesday.

He also revealed that the entire land space will be fenced soon, and work on the project is expected to begin this year.

The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) is the Technical Centre of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), built in 2004 through the FIFA Goal Project and handed over to the Association in 2008.

Located in Miotso, in the Ningo/Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, the Centre sits on a 68-acre land with picturesque scenery ideal for camping and mental rejuvenation.