GFA unveils roadmap for hiring new Black Stars coach and appoints search committee

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton as the coach of the Black Stars on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Ghana Football Association has outlined the plan to select the next coach, appointing a five-member search committee responsible for evaluating and recommending candidates to the Executive Council for approval.

The search committee, chaired by Vice President Mark Addo, includes Vice Chairman Ace Ankomah (Esq.), Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah (Director of Coaching Education of the GFA), Opoku Nti (Ghana football legend), and William Caesar Kartey (Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports).

The committee has a three-week timeline to present its recommendation for the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council. A comprehensive Job Description for the head coach position will be published soon, with an abbreviated version of the selection criteria highlighting:

1. The potential Head Coach must have a proven track record of success in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football. 2. Alignment or complementation of football philosophy with the national DNA. 3. Possession of the highest football license globally and over 15 years of coaching experience. 4. Demonstrated success in team reconstruction, organization, and development of young talent. 5. Proven skills as a disciplinarian, tactician, and leader.

Chris Hughton's tenure as Ghana coach ended following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Ghana's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages were slim after a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday night. The elimination was confirmed when Cameroon, coming from behind, defeated Gambia. In response, the Ghana Football Association sacked Hughton and disbanded the technical team.

Black Stars suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, drew with Egypt, and experienced a bizarre turn of events in their must-win game against Mozambique. They surrendered a two-goal lead in the last three minutes of added time.