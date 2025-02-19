GFA urged to tackle poor officiating in fight against hooliganism

Akuapem North MP, Samuel Awuku, has added his voice to the discussion on hooliganism in Ghanaian football, highlighting poor officiating as a key factor.

Speaking in Parliament, the former Director General of the National Lottery Authority acknowledged the importance of tackling violence in football but stressed that questionable refereeing decisions often fuel tensions.

This follows the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following violent clashes between players, officials, and fans of Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko during their match at Nana Konamansah Park on February 2, 2025.

The incident resulted in the tragic death of Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

“You cannot separate acts of vandalism, hooliganism, and fan riots from poor officiating. Across the world, whenever you see clashes among fans, a controversial refereeing decision is often at the heart of it,” Awuku stated.

He urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Referees Association to recognize that football has become a commercial industry where fair officiating is critical.

“Football today is not just about entertainment, it’s a business. These acts of hooliganism are despicable, and it’s time we move beyond lip service. Law enforcement agencies must step up and ensure the law is enforced,” he added.