GFA Vice President Mark Addo confirms receipt of over 500 applications for Black Stars job

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has confirmed that there have been over 500 applications relating to the Black Stars job while assuring Ghanaians that the best coach will be appointed.

The position became vacant after Chris Hughton was sacked following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo is leading the search for a new coach, as he chairs the five-member committee put together by the GFA.

He was part of the committee that appointed Milovan Rajevac, whose second stint as Ghana coach lasted just three months as he was sacked after Ghana suffered a first-round exit from AFCON 2021.

Speaking on Akoma FM, Addo said, "This is my second time leading a committee to pick a coach, and I can tell Ghanaians that we will hire the best coach for the Black Stars according to the criteria."

He continued, "We received over 500 applications for the job and have shortlisted a handful. We are currently going through them and want to finish by next week."

Addo emphasised, "Nobody wants outcomes more than we (the FA), believe me; it just so happens that things don't always go as planned for various reasons, but we must keep moving forward."