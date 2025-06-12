GFA Vice President Mark Addo congratulates UDS for African University Games triumph

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo, has congratulated the University for Development Studies (UDS) for winning the football competition at the African University Games, describing their 3-0 victory over Lagos State University in the final as emphatic and inspiring.

The commendation came during a courtesy call by a high-powered UDS delegation to the GFA to formally announce their continental success and seek support ahead of their participation in the World University Games in China this September.

The delegation was led by UDS Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Elliot Haruna Alhassan, and included Dr. Alhassan Iddrissu, Mr. Yussif Abdulai, Mr. Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, Mr. Ansa Michael, and Mr. Abdul Hayi Moomen.

“Let me say congratulations to the entire UDS team for lifting the flag of Ghana so high at the African University Games,” Mr. Addo said. “You didn’t just win, you dominated. A 3-0 score line in a final speaks volumes of your preparation, discipline, and technical quality.”

He encouraged the team to carry the same drive into the World University Games, assuring them of the GFA’s support.

“We are very proud of you, and we trust that you will carry this momentum to China. Go and make Ghana proud again. The whole nation will be behind you, and as an FA, we will support you in our capacity to ensure you make Ghana prouder at the world stage.”

On his part, Prof. Alhassan thanked the GFA for the warm reception and pledged the university’s commitment to prepare thoroughly for the global tournament.

“This is not just a UDS victory, it is a Ghanaian and African triumph,” he said. “We are committed to honouring that by preparing well and competing with pride and purpose in China.”

Mr. Addo also hinted at possible collaborations between the GFA and UDS to ensure adequate preparation for the Games, marking a strengthened relationship between the football fraternity and academia.