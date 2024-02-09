GFA Vice President Mark Addo defends Ghana's sizeable' AFCON 2023 budget amid criticism

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mark Addo has offered insights in response to criticism surrounding the hefty budget allocated for Ghana's participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Addo addressed concerns raised by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had alleged that the Sports Ministry planned to spend $8.5 million at the tournament.

Explaining the rationale behind the substantial budget, Addo stated, “You build (budget) as if you’re going there to win the tournament.

"Everything is built on the assumption that after the qualification, round 16, last eight, semi-final, and final. We don’t want to be in a situation where we are in the middle of a competition and you called the Sports minister and say wait a minute we didn’t plan for this, so it’s better to be totally prepared. That’s how it’s done.”

Ghana faced an early exit from the tournament, failing to progress beyond the group stage. The Black Stars experienced a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and managed back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, leading to their elimination from the competition.

The substantial budget, aimed at securing success, has sparked debates over the effectiveness of such financial planning in the realm of international football competitions.