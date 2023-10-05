GFA Vice President Mark Addo retains Executive Council position

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has retained his seat as a member of the Executive Council after successfully topping the polls at the GFA Congress which was held in Tamale.

Mark Addo who sought re-election notably received 32 votes from the delegates indicating the willingness among the football fraternity to see him continue.

He was closely followed closely followed by Gideon Fosu who also recorded 29, one more than third-placed Eugene Nobel Amon Noel.

In a surprising turn of events, Samuel Anim Addo once considered a frontrunner in the election, received a disappointing number of votes, securing only 13 votes. This placed him at the bottom of the rankings, behind Alexander Ababio, who garnered 15 votes.

As a result, the three representatives from the Division One League chosen to serve on the Executive Council of the GFA will be Mark Addo, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel Amon Noel.

These three individuals will join the five members who secured the Premier League slots for the executive council: Dr. Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Oduro Sarfo, James Kwesi Appiah, and Kingsley Osei Bonsu. Additionally, Gifty Oware Mensah received strong support and an overwhelming endorsement to become the women's football representative on the council.

Earlier in the Congress proceedings, Kurt Okraku was re-elected for a second term, running unopposed after his competitor, George Afriyie, was disqualified from the race.