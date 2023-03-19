GFA Vice President Mark Addo visits injured Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in Germany

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo, recently visited injured midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in Germany to offer his support and solidarity.

The SC Freiburg man suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in February, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season, as well as the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Angola.

Addo's visit to Kyereh in Germany is a clear indication of the GFA's commitment to its players, and the desire to support them both on and off the pitch. The visit also shows the GFA's interest in ensuring that its players recover from injuries and return to full fitness as soon as possible, to help the national team.

Kyereh, who has been a vital player for both his club and the national team, expressed his appreciation for the visit, stating that it meant a lot to him. The midfielder, who has been in Germany receiving treatment and rehabilitation, also revealed that he is making good progress with his recovery, and hopes to be back playing soon.

The injury sustained by Kyereh is a blow to both the player and the national team, who will miss his skills and abilities on the pitch. However, the GFA has assured Kyereh of its full support and has promised to provide all the necessary resources to ensure that he receives the best possible care and attention.

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola will be a challenging test for the Black Stars, who will be looking to qualify for the tournament and put in a strong performance. With Kyereh out of the squad, the team will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by the midfielder's absence.

Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the second match on March 27. Two wins for Black Stars will secure qualification to the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.