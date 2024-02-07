GFA Vice President refutes claims of Nigeria's $1.5m budget for AFCON 2023

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has dismissed claims that Nigeria budgeted $1.5 million for the 2023 African Cup Nations as false.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Addo stated that the GFA has been in constant contact with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and can confirm that Nigeria's budget for the tournament is higher than the reported amount.

Addo described the claim of a $1.5 million budget as "fake news" and expressed frustration that people are spreading misinformation.

He emphasised that the GFA communicates regularly with the NFF and is aware of the actual budget for the tournament.

The controversy surrounding Nigeria's budget for the AFCON began after reports emerged that Ghana had budgeted $8.5 million for the tournament, which had a total cash prize of $7 million.

However, Mark Addo has now clarified that the reported budget for Nigeria is not accurate.

"It's so sad that sometimes people get on the media space and start throwing numbers around. Nobody can tell me that Nigeria spent $1.5 million at the AFCON,” Mark Addo stated.

"It is fake news and we know. We communicate with them all the time. All the numbers they are throwing about, they make it seem it is justifiable."

He added, "Sadly we sometimes kill ourselves by releasing derogatory information which not necessarily is the right information.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the AFCON 2023 at the group stage, managing just two points throughout the tournament.