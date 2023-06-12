GFA Vice President urges Black Meteors to shine at U23 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has delivered an inspiring message to the Black Meteors ahead of their participation in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Addressing the team before their departure to Egypt for a training camp, Addo emphasised the importance of giving their all and making the nation proud.

Congratulating the team on their achievements thus far, Addo urged the Black Meteors players to strive for greatness and etch their names in the annals of Ghanaian football history. He emphasised the need for a winning mentality, stressing that their objective should not be mere participation but leaving a lasting legacy.

"You must go there and add your names to history," Addo passionately expressed to the Black Meteors. He reminded them that the entire country would be behind them, eagerly anticipating something extraordinary from the team.

Black Meteors, filled with motivation from Addo's words, have departed Ghana for Egypt, where they will undergo a two-week training camp.

Following this, they will move to Morocco to compete in the highly anticipated 2023 CAF U23 AFCON.

The Black Meteors will kick off their campaign against Congo on June 25, followed by matches against Morocco on June 27 and Guinea on June 30 respectively.

The tournament holds significant stakes, as the finalists and the winner of the third-place playoff will secure qualification for the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.