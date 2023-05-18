GFA working to ensure Black Meteors secure Olympic spot - Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has assured that the association is doing all possible to give proper preparations for Ghana's U-23 team before the commencement of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations competition.

Having triumphed over Algeria in the last round of qualifiers Ghana booked a place in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to take place in Morrocco next month and are aiming to bounce back to the Olympic Games after a 19-year absence.

Speaking to Happy FM, Prosper Harrison Addo stated that the Ghana FA will make all necessary efforts to ensure that the Black Meteors qualify for the Olympic Games next year.

“The FA is preparing adequately so that the Black Meteors can qualify for the Olympic games. This is a team that holds a lot of promise and can serve as a perfect transition for these players should they qualify.

“We have a very youthful team in the Black Stars and we will try to speak to the clubs so they can release these eligible players so they can help Ghana’s Black Meteors secure the ultimate,” the GFA General Secretary said.

The tournament will begin on June 24 with Ghana drawn in Group A alongside the hosts, Morrocco, Congo, and Guinea.