GFA yet to confirm training venue for Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON, says Deputy Sports Minister

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to inform the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, of the location for the Black Stars' training camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

With only 37 days until the start of the tournament, the team's camp location remains unknown.

Bobie revealed that the Sports Ministry has not received any plans from the GFA regarding the team's camp location, leaving him uncertain about where the team will be stationed during their preparations for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

When asked about the possibility of the team training in Ghana before heading to Ivory Coast, Bobie replied, "Nothing has come before the Sports Ministry indicating where Ghana will pitch camp [ahead of AFCON 2023]. I might not be able to answer this question right now."

On the matter of whether the team should have their training camp in the country before departing for Ivory Coast, Bobie clarified, "I am not a technical person. We are in charge of policy issues at the Ministry. As and when the technical handlers of the GFA bring this information, we will interrogate it and let the public know."

The Black Stars are set to face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in Group B of the continental showpiece.