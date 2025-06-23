GFA’s Ama Brobey Williams participates in CAF Women’s Football Leadership Program

Deputy General Secretary (Administration) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ama Brobey Williams, represented the Association at the CAF Women’s Football Leadership Program held in Cairo, Egypt.

Her participation reflects the GFA’s broader commitment to advancing women’s football and promoting gender equality in the sport. The leadership program is designed to empower female leaders in football, aligning with CAF President Patrice Motsepe’s vision of expanding and elevating the women’s game across the continent.

The GFA sees this engagement as a key step in its ongoing efforts to build capacity, open new opportunities for women in football administration, and reinforce its strategic push toward inclusivity and growth.

The Association remains committed to supporting such initiatives, which play a significant role in shaping the future of women’s football in Ghana and beyond.