GFA’s Asante Twum reveals Ghana Premier League will get headline sponsor before new season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in the process of announcing a title sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, according to the local football governing body’s communications director Henry Asante Twum.

The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018, when Zylofon Cash agreed to a $10 million deal.

However, the five-year agreement was abruptly terminated, and the league has been without a title sponsor for the last three years.

The GFA, on the other hand, will sign a contract with a headline sponsor in the coming days, according to Asante Twum.

“The Ghana Football Association is close to securing a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League,” he said on Onua TV, as quoted by 3Sports.

“We will sign the contract in the coming days and reveal them before the start of the new season in September.”

Meanwhile, Ghana will be represented in African competitions by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko next season.

After winning the domestic league, Kotoko will compete in the CAF Champions League, while Hearts will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup as a reward for winning the FA Cup.