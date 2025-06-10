GFA's influence and the Premier League growth 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) delivered a memorable 2024-25 Premier League campaign which saw Gold Stars clinching the ultimate for the first time in the club's history.

Under the outstanding leadership of President Kurt Edwin Simeon- Okraku, the Football Association played a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth and competitive season despite challenges.

While the campaign kicked off amid concerns over sponsorship following the exit of BetPawa and StarTimes, the league maintained its integrity and competitiveness, attracting solid attendance and improved matchday organization.

With a renewed focus on domestic player development, officiating reforms, and the introduction of performance analytics, the GFA’s efforts appear to be bearing fruit.

Guided by head coach Frimpong Manso, Gold Stars built their title push on tactical discipline, squad unity, and a strong home record at Dun’s Park in Bibiani, which became a fortress over the course of the campaign.

The role of the Ghana Football Association in delivering such a compelling season cannot be overstated. Amid financial uncertainty, the GFA provided the stability and strategic direction needed to sustain momentum.

The emergence of clubs like Gold Stars reflects a growing parity in the Ghana Premier League, moving it beyond the historical dominance of traditional powerhouses.

This evolving competitive balance has reenergized fans across the country and reinforced the league’s reputation as one of Africa’s most unpredictable and passionate competitions.