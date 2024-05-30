GFA's Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe: 2026 World Cup qualification a national project

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Head of Public Relations and Strategy for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has emphasised that qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is a national project.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Armstrong-Mortagbe, formerly of Hearts of Oak, highlighted the significance of the qualification efforts, stating it is not only a football endeavour but a national initiative, with more details to be unveiled soon.

Ghana began their qualifiers with a disappointing three points from two games. The Black Stars face crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in early June, aiming for back-to-back wins to rejuvenate their World Cup qualification hopes, having previously qualified for four of the last five tournaments.

"Qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada is a national project. It’s not only a football project. It’s a very national project and I’m sure in the coming days we will explain what we mean by national project," Armstrong-Mortagbe stated.

During the discussion on the squad announcement, Armstrong-Mortagbe addressed the mixed reactions to coach Otto Addo's decision to drop Black Stars captain Andre Ayew. Despite Ayew ending the season on a high note with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, the coach's choice has sparked debate.

"Coach Otto Addo has taken notice of what Ghanaians are saying about Andre Ayew’s omission but he has a broad perspective of what he is doing. He knows the players that are potentially available, he knows the players that are injured who should be coming back. Andre is not a stranger to him [Otto Addo] so if he says at this time for these two games this is the stock of players that he is going to work with I think we just respect the decision and all support him," Armstrong-Mortagbe commented.

Ghana will take on Mali on June 6 in Bamako, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.