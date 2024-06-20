GFA's Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe urges football professionals to pursue industry opportunities

Head of Public Relations and Strategy of the Ghana Football Association, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has called on Football Professionals and persons working in Football to identify and pursue opportunities in the Football Industry deliberately.

Speaking at the Sports Business Series of the ongoing All Stars Festival being held in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, Mr Armstrong-Mortagbe lamented the situation where Professionals working in Football continuously point at the lack of resources when opportunities to engage these resources exist around them.

"We usually lament about our difficulties in raising resources to pursue our ambitions in Football. And yet, in the communities where we practice our professions, there are individuals and organisations who would gladly support us if we position and package ourselves well. The key is to be deliberate in how we do this and we will be definitely successful." Neil emphasized.

Speaking directly to students who had joined other professionals working in Football, the GFA's Head of Public Relations and Strategy encouraged them to take their studies seriously and actively engage with individuals and information sources to be able to identify and access Career opportunities in Sports, in general, and Football, in particular.

"We find time to engage in so many unproductive activities and then turn around to say we do not see a clear future in Sports Management. If we take our time to consciously research for career opportunities in Football and Sports, we would find them, " Neil stated emphatically.

"For every one of us in this seminar, and for those of us watching and listening to us online, it is my considered opinion that each and every one of us can, and must identify our spaces within the industry, and diligently apply ourselves to utilizing these spaces to make impact in our chosen careers", Mr. Armstrong-Mortagbe stressed.

The Sports Business Series is the seminar component of the All Star Festival organized by the BAC Group. This year's edition, the third of its kind, was held at the University of Development Studies located in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.