GFA's Randy Abbey dismisses claims of gang-up against Chris Hughton

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has refuted reports suggesting that the GFA has ganged up against Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

Hughton, the former Premier League manager, has faced criticism in recent days due to the underwhelming performance of the Black Stars.

Some Executive Council members have expressed their concerns about the team's display since Hughton took over from Otto Addo in February this year.

In his first three games, the 64-year-old coach has managed to secure one win and two draws. Despite the public criticism, Mr Abbey asserts that the GFA has no ill intentions towards the former Brighton and Newcastle boss.

"There is an unwarranted impression that there is a gang up against Chris Hughton," he stated during an interview with Accra-based Original FM. "I have only watched one of Chris Hughton's games, but from what I gather from commentary, everyone, including himself, agrees we need to improve."

Abbey also revealed that the Executive Council has not held any discussions regarding Hughton's performance. "The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has not discussed Chris Hughton as an agenda."

Chris Hughton joined the team on a 21-month contract following the resignation of Otto Addo after Ghana's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in September for the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The upcoming game is crucial for the team as they must secure a victory to secure their place in the AFCON tournament, set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.