GFA’s Safety and Security Head DCOP Lydia Donkor appointed CID boss

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Head of Safety and Security, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Her appointment is part of a broader reshuffle within the Ghana Police Service, announced by Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

A distinguished law enforcement officer and legal expert, DCOP Donkor has played a key role in football security across Ghana and Africa. As Chairperson of the GFA’s Safety & Security Committee, she has ensured high security standards at local and international matches. She also serves as a Safety and Security Officer for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), overseeing major tournaments.

Beyond her security role, she is the CEO of Police Ladies FC, one of the top clubs in the Ghana Women’s Premier League. Under her leadership, the club has grown into a strong force in women’s football.

Her appointment to the CID signals a continuation of her leadership in law enforcement while maintaining her influence in football security and development. She remains a key figure in Ghana’s evolving football landscape, ensuring the sport thrives in a safe environment.