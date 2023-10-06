Ghaan’s Augustine Boakye excited to extend contract with Austrian side Wolfsberger AC

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye expressed his delight at signing a new two-year contract with Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC.

The talented midfielder extended his deal with the club, originally set to run until 2025, now stretching until 2027.

Boakye took to social media after the contract extension was announced, sharing his excitement and aspirations.

He expressed his gratitude to the club for the new opportunity and conveyed his happiness at extending his contract. Boakye also looked forward to the future, aiming to make history with Wolfsberger AC.

"I'm grateful to the club for this new opportunity. I'm happy to have extended my contract. Looking forward to creating more history with the team and to see what the future brings for us," Augustine Boakye shared in a post on social media.

Boakye's commitment to Wolfsberger AC reflects his dedication to contributing to the club's success and continuing to be a vital part of their midfield.

The 22-year-old has two goals and two assists in eight games this season.