GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo avails himself for Kotoko CEO job

President of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo says he will consider taking the role of Chief Executive Officer at Asante Kotoko if he is approached.

The management and the board of the club have been reportedly dissolved upon the conclusion of their three-year mandate making the CEO role a vacant one.

A few names have emerged as potential candidates for the role as the team aims for a new direction.

Kudjoe Fianoo, a renowned football administrator when asked about his interest in the CEO job, said he was open to working for the Porcupine Warriors.

"If I have the strength and an approach is made by Manhyia for me to become the CEO of Asante Kotoko, why not, I will consider it and work for Kotoko," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"If the management of Kotoko gives maximum respect to the fans and the fans also give absolute support to management and finally the club recruits quality players, I'm confident that the team (Kotoko) will rise again."

Asante Kotoko are also aiming to get a new substantive coach after the departure of Seidu Zerbo. The team failed to retain the Ghana Premier League as they settled for a fourth-place finish behind champions Medeama SC, Bechem United and Aduana Stars last season.