GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo confirms Asante Kotoko's withdrawal from Top 4 competition

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo has stated that Asante Kotoko have written to the association to exempt themselves from the Top 4 competition ahead of the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors finished fourth in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and were expected to join Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United for the competition this year but have opted to back out.

Kudjoe Fianoo stated that the club's reason to withdraw was genuine due to their current state.

"Yes, it is no more a rumour, we received an official letter from Kotoko yesterday which stated that they can't participate in the tournament and as we are all aware of the current situation of Kotoko, it's not a deliberate decision to sabotage the tournament but a genuine one and we have accepted their request," he told Akoma FM.

He added that there were talks to engage Dreams FC to replace Asante Kotoko as the association prepares for a successful contest ahead.

"We have immediately reached out to Dreams to replace Kotoko, but they are yet to confirm their participation because of some competition they have lined up. Again we are in talks with Bibiani Gold Stars as a possible replacement in case Dreams fails to honor the invitation."

The competition is expected to come off at the Baba Yara Stadium from August 6 to August 13.