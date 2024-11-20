GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo doubles down on GFA resignation call

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has reaffirmed his call for the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to resign following the Black Stars’ dismal performance in the AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana endured a woeful campaign, finishing last in Group F with just three points and no wins from six matches. A 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger set the tone, while back-to-back struggles against Sudan cemented their fate. Angola topped the group with a flawless 14 points, followed by Sudan (8) and Niger (7), leaving Ghana humiliated.

Speaking to Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com, Fianoo stood by his earlier remarks. Fianoo also believes the GFA must accept responsibility for the historic failure.

"What I said that if we done qualify they should resign I still stand by that because there is no result that will be worse than this. The year 2004 we didn't qualify that time 12 countries were playing AFCON today that number has been doubled and we didn't qualify then I don't see why you should be there," he said.

"An association in five years have changed five coaches, an association you don't even know how to appoint a captain I still insist we have completed the qualifiers with Ghana not qualifying the most honourable thing to do is they should resign," he added.