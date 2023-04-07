GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo opposes quota system for Black Stars

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (CHALCA), has spoken out against the creation of a quota system in the Black Stars for Ghana Premier League players.

The issue arose once again when new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton named his first Ghana squad for the March doubleheader 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola without including any local player.

Fianoo, who is also a former CEO of AshantiGold, argued that every player needs to beat competition to secure their place in the squad, as football is not like parliament where every constituency must have a representative.

“I’m not cutting you short, but football is not parliament that every constituency must be represented,” he said at the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com.

“Let’s leave the coach to pick players that can deliver. If the player is a local player, fine. If the player is not a local player, we want people who will wear the Black Stars jersey and bring us joy.

“If the colour is white, green, or whatever, we want Ghanaians to play for the Black Stars and take us to where we want to get to.”